Actress Spencer Grammer has been injured in a New York restaurant

Actress Spencer Grammer, voice of Summer’s character in the series Rick and Morty, revealed that she was stabbed in the arm by a stranger while trying to settle an argument between him and employees of a restaurant in Manhattan who denied him the service because they were already closing.

“My friend and I did what anyone would do in the same situation. Several, predominantly women, were also trying to prevent the altercation from escalating, ”the 36-year-old star said in a statement to Us Weekly.

“I suffered an injury to my arm and my friend was stabbed in the back, but fortunately he suffered no serious internal injuries. We hope to recover quickly.

Grammer took the opportunity to thank the first responders and the personnel of the Bellevue Hospital, who, he assured, gave them excellent care.

Spencer Grammer de la serie de television “Rick and Morty”. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

According to New York Daily News reports, the actress and her friend were dining at The Black Ant in New York’s East Village neighborhood when an intoxicated man approached and demanded to be seen.

When the daughter of Emmy-winning actor Kelsey Grammer tried to calm the assailant, the man hit her.

“On Friday, July 24, 2020, at approximately 11:10 pm in front of 60 2 Avenue (9 Precinct), an unknown man hit a 36-year-old woman in the right arm with an unknown object that caused a laceration. and swelling.

“A 31-year-old man was also hit in the lower back causing an injury. The complainants were transferred to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition. The suspect fled the scene on foot. He is described as a black man in his 30s with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black shorts, and black sandals. This is still an ongoing investigation, ”Detective Sophia Mason confirmed to the media.