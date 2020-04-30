Actress Song Hye Kyo talks about her career and more for May issue of ‘Elle Singapore’

Actress Song Hye Kyo talked about her career and more for the May issue of ‘Elle Singapore‘.

The putting actress graced the quilt of the journal, and she took on a heat, summer time idea in yellow, peach make-up, and messy hair. On her career, Song Hye Kyo expressed, “I suppose I have been very lucky. Having the ability to be in such wonderful productions since I was younger, and these productions doing effectively together with receiving love from so many individuals. That is why I am the place I am at present – and I am very grateful for that.”

