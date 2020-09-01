Actress Sara Ramírez reassesses her sexuality and defines herself as non-binary

Sara Ramírez, who achieved international fame as one of the most prominent stars of the cast of the series “Grey’s Anatomy”, surprised her fans this Monday by declaring herself “non-binary”, after a decade identifying as bisexual.

The announcement was made through a text that accompanies a photo of his profile on Instagram.

At the same time, he published in his account another image accompanied by the caption: “In me is the ability to be a feminine boy, a masculine girl, a feminine girl. All and none. Non-binary ”.

The first conversation about Ramírez’s sexuality came in 2008, when his character on “Grey’s” declared himself openly bisexual.

Eventually, the orthopedic doctor Callie Torres became the LGBTQ + character with the most appearances in the history of American television, adding a total of 240 episodes.

After the change in her gender identity on the networks, many of the biographical pages where her story is included have updated the pronouns and include “she, he and them”.

Since his character as Dr. Torres began his affair with a woman, Ramírez has been an activist for the causes of the LGBTQ + community and against all kinds of discrimination.

However, his voice became particularly powerful after the June 2016 shooting at the gay nightclub “Pulse”, in the city of Orlando (Florida) and where a gunman murdered 50 people, most of them homosexual.

Non-binary gender includes people who do not perceive themselves as male or female and who reject the existing norm of belonging to one of the two genders.

Ramírez was born in the Mexican city of Mazatlán, in the state of Sinaloa and moved to the United States with his mother during his childhood.

The family settled in the city of San Diego, in the state of California, where he lived until he moved to New York, where he studied at the prestigious Julliard school for artists.

He began his professional career in musical theater until reaching the Broadway stages, where he was working when the offer to participate in “Grey’s Anatomy” came to him.