Actress Naya Rivera disappears after falling into the water in a Los Angeles lake

The American actress Naya Rivera, of Puerto Rican origin and one of the most recognized faces of the television series “Glee”, has been missing since Wednesday afternoon after falling into the water in a lake near Los Angeles, authorities said.

Police in Ventura, a county north of the Californian city, have interrupted the search and rescue work for the actress until Thursday morning, which began after receiving an emergency call hours after she rented a pleasure boat next to her son in Piru Lake.

According to local media, passengers on a second boat found Rivera’s 4-year-old son alone and asleep on the ship in a life jacket.

Apparently, the minor was unharmed and told authorities that he went swimming with his mother but she never returned.

According to the first reports, a second unused adult life jacket was located in the rented boat.

Despite using helicopters, drones and diving equipment, the rescue teams have not been able to find Rivera’s whereabouts in Piru Lake, a 500-hectare reserve, and will continue the search “as soon as the sun rises.”

Rivera is well known for her role as Santana López in the popular musical series “Glee” (2009-2015), and has also been featured in the credits of the television show “Devious Maids” and the horror film “At the Devil’s Door” ( 2014).