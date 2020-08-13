Actress Mónica Miguel dies, the causes have not been made known and celebrities react

Mónica Miguel, Mexican filmmaker and actress, died of causes that have not been disclosed, as announced by various organizations and artists through social networks.

“The #Directive Council and the #Vigilance Committee of @ANDIMexico communicate the sensitive death of the interpreter Mónica Miguel. Renowned actress and director of television and theater ”, indicated the National Association of Interpreters on Twitter.

“Our deepest condolences to his family and friends.”

Celebrities such as Ana Brenda Contreras, Lucía Méndez, Patricia Reyes Spíndola and more shared their condolences due to the death of Miguel, known for her work in television productions such as Amalia Batista, Abandonada and Yesenia.

“I am really sad to know that Monica Miguel died. For everyone, such a talented woman, great acting teacher, of life itself. Monica: Heaven must have a party welcoming you. Rest in peace, today and always! God bless you! I love you, ”Méndez wrote.

“With deep pain I wake up with the news of the death of my beloved teacher Mónica Miguel. Only those of us who have worked with her know how much Mexican novels owe to this great director, “said Contreras.

The artist was part of telenovelas such as De Frente al Sol, Lazos de Amor, María Isabel and Amor de Nadie, while in her role as director she was in charge of projects such as Alborada, Pasión y Sortilegio and Silvia, Frente a Ti.

Doctors, Line of Life was her last work as an actress; In the program, Miguel played the character of Doña Inés.