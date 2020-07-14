Actress Kelly Preston is honored by her husband John Travolta, by Russell Crowe and others

John Travolta, Russell Crowe, Maria Shriver, Daniel Dae Kim, Mia Farrow, Josh Gad and other stars pay tribute to actress Kelly Preston, who died Sunday at age 57 of breast cancer.

“It is with a heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer,” Travolta wrote on Instagram on Sunday. “She bravely fought with the love and support of so many …

Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will take time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you have not heard from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the coming weeks and months as we heal. “

Several celebrities, including Sarah Paulson, Mariah Carey, Meghan Trainor, Selma Blair, Nathalie Emmanuel, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Andy Cohen, commented on Travolta’s announcement on Instagram with words of support.

“I have them all in love,” wrote actress Blair. “Your wife, your partner in life, was a dear soul. Always ready with comfort and grace. What team were you. We will miss her very much. ”

On Twitter, Kim fondly remembers working on 1999’s “For the Love of the Game” with Preston earlier in his career, while Crowe recalled auditioning for her 1997 “Breaking Up.”

“We were filming on cold days in Colorado, but it couldn’t have been warmer or kinder to a nervous young actor trying to do good,” Kim tweeted. “I will never forget. Thanks Kelly. “

“I haven’t seen her much, but when I did, she was always the same sparkling-eyed gem,” Crowe wrote. “Love to your family”.

See more reactions to Preston’s death below.

Loving thoughts for 9 year old Benjamin, 20 yr old Ella and John Travolta also the Preston family. May you rest in peace beautiful, talented Kelly Preston. https://t.co/Rj9Lth4kcP — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) July 13, 2020

I’m in absolute shock. What a beautiful and amazing actress and person. So sad to hear of her passing at such a young age. My heart goes out to John Travolta and the entire family. What a loss. 🙏 RIP #KellyPreston https://t.co/yRqOmI3CjW — Josh Gad (@joshgad) July 13, 2020

Shocked by this sad news. Kelly was such a bright loving soul, a talented actress, and a loving mom and wife. My heart breaks for her family who have already known such sadness and grief. Join me in sending them love and strength. #RIP #KellyPreston https://t.co/DndcfOtlOn — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) July 13, 2020

#RIP Kelly Preston . Prayers go out to John, her family and friends. — Adina Porter (@AdinaPorter) July 13, 2020

Kelly Preston was enormously kind and unbelievably lovely. Can’t believe this. My thoughts are with her sweet Ella and the rest of her incredible family. RIP 🤍🤍🤍 — Chloe Bennet (@chloebennet) July 13, 2020

I knew #KellyPreston in high school. She was supernaturally beautiful and kind. Last time we spoke we discussed my directing a remake of 52-PICK UP in which she’d play the Ann-Margret role. It would’ve been special for us @PunahouSchool alums. All my heart to John, Ella, and Ben. — Rod Lurie (@RodLurie) July 13, 2020

Very sad to hear about Kelly Preston. She was an incredible actress. Rest In Peace Kelly. You’re now with your son in heaven. — Kaya Jones (@KayaJones) July 13, 2020

Such sad news about Kelly Preston. She & John Travolta had one of the most enduring (29 year) Hollywood marriages & were two of the nicest, most genuine people in the business. Gutted for him. pic.twitter.com/eTi6ljGEPz — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 13, 2020

