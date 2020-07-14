Actress Kelly Preston is honored by her husband John Travolta, by Russell Crowe and others

John Travolta, Russell Crowe, Maria Shriver, Daniel Dae Kim, Mia Farrow, Josh Gad and other stars pay tribute to actress Kelly Preston, who died Sunday at age 57 of breast cancer.

“It is with a heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer,” Travolta wrote on Instagram on Sunday. “She bravely fought with the love and support of so many …

Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will take time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you have not heard from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the coming weeks and months as we heal. “

Several celebrities, including Sarah Paulson, Mariah Carey, Meghan Trainor, Selma Blair, Nathalie Emmanuel, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Andy Cohen, commented on Travolta’s announcement on Instagram with words of support.

“I have them all in love,” wrote actress Blair. “Your wife, your partner in life, was a dear soul. Always ready with comfort and grace. What team were you. We will miss her very much. ”

On Twitter, Kim fondly remembers working on 1999’s “For the Love of the Game” with Preston earlier in his career, while Crowe recalled auditioning for her 1997 “Breaking Up.”

“We were filming on cold days in Colorado, but it couldn’t have been warmer or kinder to a nervous young actor trying to do good,” Kim tweeted. “I will never forget. Thanks Kelly. “

“I haven’t seen her much, but when I did, she was always the same sparkling-eyed gem,” Crowe wrote. “Love to your family”.

See more reactions to Preston’s death below.

