Actress Jang Na Ra opens up about why she hasn’t married yet

Jang Na Ra opened up about why she hasn’t married yet.

On the Could 13th press convention for tvN‘s ‘Oh My Child‘, the 39-year-old actress mentioned her character within the upcoming drama, saying, “I play the a part of Jang Ha Ri who’s been a reporter for 15 years and desires to develop into head editor. It is a character that desires to have a child and make a household for herself.” She continued, “In our drama, there are a whole lot of ladies who finish their profession to deal with their kids. I suppose ladies my age will be capable to relate, so I took on the function.”

Jang Na Ra stated on her character Jang Ha Ri and herself, “Jang Ha Ri is sincere and enjoyable. She’s a special character than I’m, however I believe it will be enjoyable to play her. There are variations between me and Jang Ha Ri. I did not used to love kids. They’re cute and lovable, nevertheless it did not make me suppose that I wished to get married rapidly and have a child. This drama made me suppose about it sincerely although. It is a good challenge that is cheerful, however can nonetheless make you cry.”

As for herself, the actress commented, “I am not somebody who would not consider in marriage. It looks as if I wasn’t capable of get married as a result of I have been constantly working. I nonetheless ponder whether or not I ought to get married. If I meet a extremely good, valuable individual, I wish to get married and make a wholesome household. It will depend on who the individual is.”



‘Oh My Child’ premieres on Could 13 at 10:50PM KST.