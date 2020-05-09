NEWS

Actress Han So Hwee selected as the new muse of BARREL

May 9, 2020
Cheena Khanna
Actress Han So Hwee has been chosen as the new muse for Korean sports activities attire model BARREL.

The announcement was made on Might eighth on BARREL’s web site. She is presently taking part in a pilates teacher in widespread JTBC drama ‘World Of The Married’, which many imagine play an essential function in her securing the function. The favored actress is gaining an enormous quantity of reputation for her magnificence, trend sense, and performing abilities. The primary image from her shoot with the model reveals the lovely actress posing naturally for the digicam. 

Keep tuned for extra information concerning Han So Hwee’s upcoming actions with the model. 

