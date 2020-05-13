NEWS

Actress Han So Hwee is the queen of spring in new photoshoot with BARREL

May 13, 2020
Add Comment
Cheena Khanna
1 Min Read

Actress Han So Hwee is the queen of spring in her latest photographs for health model BARREL.

The up and coming actress confirmed off her beautiful visuals in new photos from the model’s 2020 Spring and Summer season assortment. Han So Hwee’s pure attraction positively shines by as she gracefully poses in entrance of the digicam. 

Take a look at the relaxation of her photos under! Han So Hwee is at the moment attracting so much of consideration for her look in JTBC drama ‘World Of The Married’

READ  Alibaba Imports E-Commerce Platform Adopts Blockchain Traceability System

About the author

View All Posts

Cheena Khanna

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Contact Us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.