Actress Han So Hwee is the queen of spring in new photoshoot with BARREL

Actress Han So Hwee is the queen of spring in her latest photographs for health model BARREL.

The up and coming actress confirmed off her beautiful visuals in new photos from the model’s 2020 Spring and Summer season assortment. Han So Hwee’s pure attraction positively shines by as she gracefully poses in entrance of the digicam.

Take a look at the relaxation of her photos under! Han So Hwee is at the moment attracting so much of consideration for her look in JTBC drama ‘World Of The Married’.