Actress Choi Ji Woo leaves handwritten letter for fans ahead of baby’s birth

Actress Choi Ji Woo left a handwritten letter for fans ahead of her baby’s birth.

On Could 6, Choi Ji Woo posted the under letter on her official fan cafe. Her letter states as follows:

“Hey. It has been some time. Firstly, I want everybody good luck to their households in these tough instances of the coronavirus. I am lastly 15 days away from my due date. I took an image of myself in entrance of my home. I respect all of the Korean moms who’re making ready to present birth at a late age, particularly within the center of the coronavirus. I hope the moms who’re making ready for childbirth will cheer up seeing me the ‘icon of superior maternal age.'”

Choi Ji Woo married a non-celebrity IT trade businessman in March of 2018 after a 12 months of relationship.

Congratulations to Choi Ji Woo, her husband, and their households!