Actress Choi Ji Woo has welcomed her first youngster, a stunning daughter!

On Might 16, the actress’s label YG Leisure confirmed, “Choi Ji Woo gave birth to a daughter this afternoon, on Might 16. Each the mom and the kid are wholesome, and Choi Ji Woo is presently resting throughout her recuperation. We wish to thank everybody for his or her congratulatory phrases.”

In the meantime, Choi Ji Woo married her non-celebrity husband again in 2018. Congratulations to the entire household!