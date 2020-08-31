Actress Cecilia Romo dies from the aftermath of Covid-19

After four months of fighting, Ceci Romo lost the battle on Sunday at 74 years of age.

The actress contracted Covid-19, a disease that she overcame weeks after being admitted to the hospital, however, the ravages of it were greater.

“It was not very good. Since I went to see her last weekend, she was no longer well. They removed his spleen, he was stable, they were doing hemodialysis, he was tolerating them, but now they gave me the news.

“I have no idea (what the funeral services will be like),” her son, Roberto Ravelo Romo, shared last night.

During her stay in the hospital, Romo overcame three pulmonary hemorrhages, an E. Coli bacteria, anemia, kidney and gallbladder problems, she was intubated three times and even a pre-heart attack.

As a strong, warrior and optimistic woman who managed to overcome the coronavirus, but not its consequences, it is how her daughter Claudia Romo will always remember her mother, with whom she spent the last days by her side.

“For my mother everything was possible, her life was incredible, she was transformed three times,” Claudia told People. Romo had four children, of whom two died and only Claudia and Roberto survive.

The actress began with the dream of being an economist, she even studied her degree, however, fate had prepared another course for her: to be on stage.

In 1985 he made his film debut with the film Los Náufragos del Liguria, and participated in more than 30 plays, being How Did I Learn to Drive ?, his first staging.

On television, Romo’s face became popular thanks to Cadenas de Amargura (1991), starring Daniela Castro. He also participated in Juro Que Te Amo (2008) and La Rosa de Guadalupe.

“Ceci Romo went to heaven. It left like the sun at a sunset, slowly, from my hand and to rest after a 169-day struggle, ”said Claudia, who said that her mother wanted to be a lecturer.

Prior to her death, the actress’s life was captured in “Don’t Lower Your Arms, Embrace Life. A Story of Resilience, Ceci Romo ”, a book in which her children collaborated.