Actress Ceci Romo suffers a pre-heart attack after passing COVID-19

Ceci Romo overcame a pre-heart attack!

Over the weekend, the 74-year-old actress returned to the hospital, after spending a few days in a house rented by her relatives after having overcome the Covid-19.

She is currently weak, fragile and very hurt, according to her daughter Claudia Romo.

“His heart levels were literally very strong. It was the worst day of my life, I was drying his cold sweat while he was leaving. It was a half hour thing, the worst in the world!

“We went by ambulance, arriving at the hospital it was not clear that they saved her in the emergency room, but they saved her. I am convinced that I felt a wave of prayer from all the people who began to pray with us and I was the channel, that prayer witnessed the establishment of Ceci’s health, ”Claudia said in an interview.

Yesterday, after leaving her last visit of the three allowed by the hospital, Claudia confirmed that her mother could be discharged today, as long as she maintains her stability.

“I left her after having massaged her entire body with cream. Her skin is all powdered, I tried to help her right now that she doesn’t have rehabilitation therapy, but she is very asleep, thunderstruck, suffering a lot, but with spirit.

“The moments when he manages to open his eyes, I tell him: ‘Mom, cheer up!’ And she answers: Sure! ”

Claudia commented that the presale for her mother’s life book, “Don’t Lower Your Arms, Embrace Life, has already begun. A story of Resilience ”.

The publication, which will be ready in October or November, will be written by a person close to the family, based on testimonies from doctors, relatives and the actress herself.

Romo spent more than 85 days in the hospital, was admitted by Covid-19, overcame three pulmonary hemorrhages, a bacterium and anemia.