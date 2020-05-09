NEWS

Actor Yoo Seung Ho responds to concerns about his adopted cats from allegedly abusive YouTuber

May 9, 2020
Cheena Khanna
Actor Yoo Seung Ho responded to concerns about his adopted cats from an allegedly abusive YouTuber.

Final October, Yoo Seung Ho adopted two cats, Gomi and Dori, fostered by a YouTuber who goes by the title gapsupasture. On Could 7, college students who attended the identical veterinary college as gapsupasture alleged he was abusing cats to enhance views on his YouTube channel, which is a stark distinction to his animal-loving picture as somebody who rescues deserted animals.

The YouTuber admitted he merely purchased the cats from pet retailers, however denied ravenous them as he was accused of. Netizens then raised concerns about Yoo Seung Ho’s two pets.

The actor wrote on Instagram on Could 8:

“I am scripting this put up after a lot consideration as a result of many individuals are anxious. Simba and Autumn are doing nicely. I modified their names. Gomi is now SImba, and Dori is Autumn. They’re each consuming nicely, digesting nicely, enjoying nicely, and doing nicely. Autumn has even gotten over a peritonitis. Even in the event you give love to an animal its complete life, it is nonetheless not sufficient. Please don’t consider animals as a way of creating wealth.”

Police have acknowledged they plan to query gapsupasture.

