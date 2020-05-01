Actor Yang Se Jong to enlist for mandatory military service next month

NEWS

May 1, 2020
Actor Yang Se Jong is about to enlist for his mandatory military service next month.

On April 30, his label Good Individuals responded to reviews of the actor’s enlistment, confirming, “Yang Se Jong will enlist on Might 12. The precise location and time are non-public.” 

Yang Se Jong made his appearing debut within the 2016 SBS drama ‘Dr. Romantic‘ and went on to star in ‘The Temperature of Love‘, ‘Nonetheless 17‘, ‘My Nation: The New Age‘, and ‘Dr. Romantic 2‘. He additionally featured within the 2019 tvN selection present ‘Espresso Mates‘.

Keep tuned for updates on Yang Se Jong.

