Actor Park Si Hoo comes under fire for inappropriate remark about his female castmate

Actor Park Si Hoo is under fire for his inappropriate remark on the press convention for TV Chosun‘s upcoming drama collection ‘Wind, Cloud, and Rain‘. Netizens are criticizing each the actor and the manufacturing director who solid him on the present, given he was accused of sexual assault again in 2013.

On Might 14 throughout the press name for the upcoming drama, the host requested actress Ko Sung Hee to select her most memorable scene within the present. She barely hesitated, saying, “I performed a secretive character so I am undecided to what extent I can share in the meanwhile.”

Then, Park Si Hoo abruptly took over and stated, “There are going to be Ko Sung Hee’s specific scenes”. He continued, “It is imagined to be very provocative and horny so you possibly can have excessive expectations for specific scenes.”

Netizens are criticizing it was inappropriate and shallow of him to indicate the most effective second an actress can present by a job is a few nudity. Furthermore, given his sexual accusations up to now, netizens are mentioning he ought to have been extra aware and accountable of his phrases. In addition they raised voices towards the manufacturing director who solid him within the first place.

