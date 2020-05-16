Actor Park Ji Hoon passes away at 32 due to stomach cancer

Actor Park Ji Hoon has handed away at the age of 32 due to stomach cancer.

On Could 15, stories revealed Park Ji Hoon died of gastric cancer this previous Wednesday. The actor’s household introduced the information on social media, stating, “I am writing a message right here in case I did not contact some individuals accidentally. Thanks very a lot in your heat consolation and encouragement regardless of the unfold of COVID-19. Due to you, I used to be in a position to ship my youthful brother off nicely. You weren’t solely a energy to me, however my complete household. I will not neglect it.”

The message continued, “Watch out of the coronavirus, and I hope you may at all times be wholesome. As soon as once more, I would love to categorical my deep gratitude.”

Park Ji Hoon was a model-turned-actor recognized for his look on the tvN drama ‘Chicago Typewriter‘.