Actor Jorge Reynoso arrested again sexual assault on a minor

Again, actor Jorge Reynoso was again detained by local Hidalgo County police authorities when he was accused of sexually assaulting a minor.

The complaint of improper touching was made by a relative of the actor; The victim stated that the crime occurred when she was 10 years old, in 2006.

The Mexican actor was arrested Friday by CBP agents while trying to cross the border at the Roma-Miguel Alemán crossing in Tamaulipas. Reynoso was released 12 hours later after paying a bond of $ 250,000.

Jorge Reynoso is arrested and then released on bail. (Reform)

The Mexican movie actor regained his freedom after the deposit of agent surety Fred Regalado and immediately went to his home in McAllen, Texas.

The 63-year-old artist had already been arrested once for indecency against a minor just last year, but was also released after posting bail.

The actor confirmed to local media that he was treated with kindness by the authorities and described the accusations against him as a “black campaign” and “unfounded crime”. The alleged aggressor added that he will seek to prove his innocence.