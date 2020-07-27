Actor John Saxon of “Operation Dragon” Dies

Actor John Saxon, a handsome man who had legions of female fans and a wide range of film roles, has died at his home in Tennessee, the Hollywood Reporter reported. He was 83 years old.

Saxon’s wife Gloria confirmed that the actor died of pneumonia on Saturday in Murfreesboro, the entertainment newspaper reported. His most famous role was Roper in the martial arts film “Enter the Dragon,” starring Bruce Lee, and he also starred in several films in the “Nightmare on Elm Street” series.

Carmine Orrico, as her birth name said of Italian-Americans, grew up in Brooklyn, New York and began working as a model in her teens. The famous talent scout Harry Willson saw it on the cover of a magazine and took it to Hollywood. Willson helped develop the careers of big stars like Rock Hudson and Tab Hunter, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

At 17, the budding actor signed with Willson, studied drama, and flew to Hollywood, where he entered Universal studios. He adopted the stage name of John Saxon.

According to the IMDB website, Saxon played almost 200 roles in film and television, in a seven-decade career from his 1954 debut with unaccredited roles in “It Should Happen to You” and “A Star Is Born.” (A Star is Born) by George Cukor.

With his angular profile and dark eyes, he played roles of Mexicans, Indians and Mongols. One of his characters was an Indian chief in the popular western “Bonanza”. Another was Marco Polo in the futuristic TV series “The Time Tunnel”, according to IMDB.