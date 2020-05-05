Actor Jo Jung Suk volunteers to cut pay to help produce drama ‘Hospital Playlist’

Actor Jo Jung Suk volunteered to cut his personal pay to help produce the tvN drama ‘Hospital Playlist‘.

In accordance to reviews on Could 5, Jo Jung Suk has re-signed his contract for ‘Hospital Playlist’ to obtain round 70 million Gained ($57,280.84 USD) per episode. The highest actor was beforehand set to obtain 90 million-100 million Gained ($73,647.99-81831.10 USD) for each episode he stars in, however he agreed to settle for a decrease quantity to help out the manufacturing group.

Insiders instructed media retailers, “Jo Jung Suk is price some huge cash as a result of he is one of many prime actors of the drama forged. He is an actor who receives 90 million to 100 million Gained per episode, however he voluntary cut his efficiency charges due to his belief in producer Shin Gained Ho and author Lee Woo Jung. This type of actor is admittedly uncommon. He is changing into a superb instance within the trade.”

Have you ever been watching ‘Hospital Playlist’?