Actor Jo In Sung updates fans after minor knee surgery

April 29, 2020
Cheena Khanna
Actor Jo In Sung has up to date fans after his minor knee surgery.

On April 29, actor Kim Ki Bang relayed a message from Jo In Sung on Instagram, stating, “Howdy. That is Jo In Sung. Due to skilled golf participant Park In Bi, I was capable of take part in such a very good work. I really feel reassured due to the medical employees who’re defending folks on the entrance strains of COVID-19. Thanks very a lot. Actor Kim Ki Bang and actress Kim Hee Kyung would be the subsequent individuals.”

Jo In Sung confirmed his gratitude as a part of the ‘Due to You Problem’, which options celebrities and residents thanking the medical professionals battling COVID-19.

The actor underwent a minor knee surgery earlier this month, and fans have been glad to see he was up and about. 

 

