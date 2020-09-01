Actor Gérard Depardieu was arrested while intoxicated

At 71, Gérard Depardieu does not stop getting into controversy.

Problems that sometimes require you to break the law and endanger both your life and that of others. So it happened last Friday. The actor was arrested while driving a motorcycle in an obvious drunken state.

The interpreter of Cyrano de Bergerac was walking through the French capital, specifically in the 14th district, when the police saw him making strange gestures on his small motorcycle.

Apparently, he had run over several traffic lights and was stepping on the dividing lines of the road, so they decided to approach him and ask him to stop and go to the police station.

The officers saw that he looked drunk, so they asked him to blow into the breathalyzer.

When he took off his helmet, they saw that it was the famous actor, as the French newspaper Le Point tells exclusively, which has reported the sequence of events step by step.

In the test it was positive: 0.40 milligrams of alcohol per liter in exhaled air, when in France it is set at 0.25, as in Spain (and at 0.5 grams per liter of blood, similar in both countries).

Although at first the information suggested that Depardieu had escaped unscathed, he was finally fined like any other citizen, and his motorcycle was immobilized. Some friends had to come to pick him up at the police station.

Meanwhile, apparently, Gérard was attacking his country of birth, assuring in the middle of the police station that he did not want to be French, but preferred Vladimir Putin.

His love for Russia and its president goes back several years, so much so that in 2013 Putin himself gave him the passport that accredits him as a full-fledged Russian citizen.