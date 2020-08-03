Actor de Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan se recupera de COVID

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan was released from a Mumbai hospital on Sunday after three weeks of treatment for coronavirus.

Her son, also an actor Abhishek Bachchan, who is still hospitalized with the virus, said in a tweet that his father tested negative and will rest at home. Both were hospitalized on July 11.

Abhishek Bachchan’s wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and their 8-year-old daughter, who also became infected, left the hospital last week after recovering. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is also a famous Bollywood actress.

Bachchan Sr., 77, has acted in more than 200 Indian films over five decades. He was also a politician and has served as a television presenter.

The Bachchan are often called the first Bollywood family. Amitabh Bachchan’s wife Jaya is also an actress and was a member of parliament. She did not contract the coronavirus.