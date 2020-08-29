Actor Chadwick Boseman, star of “Black Panther”, has died at 43

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Actor Chadwick Boseman, who played black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as the real Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, died Friday of cancer, his representative said. He was 43 years old.

Boseman died at his home in the Los Angeles area with his wife and family by his side, said his publicist Nicki Fioravante.

Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago, his family said in a statement.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, bringing him many of the movies that he has come to love so much,” his family said in the statement. “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, and several others, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was an honor for his career bringing King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. “

Boseman had not spoken publicly about his diagnosis.

A native of South Carolina, Boseman graduated from Howard University and had small television roles before his first turn as a star in 2013. His shocking portrayal of stoic baseball star Robinson versus Harrison Ford in 2013′s “42” drew attention in Hollywood.

Boseman died on a day when Major League Baseball was celebrating Jackie Robinson’s Day.

His T’Challa character was first featured in the 2016 Marvel hit movie “Captain America”: Civil War, ”and his salute to“ Wakanda Forever ”resonated around the world following the premiere of“ Black Panther ”ago. two years.

“This is a crushing blow,” actor and director Jordan Peele said on Twitter, one of many who express shock when the news is spread through social media.

“This broke me,” said actor and writer Issa Rae.