Actor Brandon Peniche and his wife are infected with COVID-19

After two tests were carried out on Covid-19 and they came out negative, the actor Brandon Peniche finally had a third one in which the results were positive.

The host of Venga la Alegría confirmed it in a video that he uploaded to his social networks, in which he was in the company of his wife Kristal Cid.

“About a month ago I started to feel bad, I started to feel tired; I went to work, so I and my production retired a little, I kept nine days and I had tests in different hospitals and they came out negative, I continued with these symptoms and my doctor told me that I had Covid, but it was complicated because it was negative on tests.

“Then I had a chest scan and everything went well, but I said I feel bad, until the third time I was positive. This is a message for everyone, my symptoms were a headache, I felt very tired, then it would go away and suddenly I would go to work and I felt sweaty. I even went to the infirmary and they told me; ‘Sir, what you have is a panic attack.’ ”

He also commented that when he realized it was when he lost his sense of smell and taste and thought it was the flu and that day he had the third test in which he was told that he had the virus, like his wife.

He commented that he will continue making links in the program like the rest of his colleagues who have been infected as Flor Rubio, Carlos Alberto Pérez “El Capi” and Kristal Silva.

“If you live with someone who has Covid, the correct thing is to isolate yourself, wait 8 days before taking the test, not do it quickly because it will be negative,” said the driver.

“We have always taken all the security measures and we still get it. Wear mask covers, wash your hands and disinfect everything. It is the only way to combat this new virus. “