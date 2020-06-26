Acer Predator Triton 300: The gaming laptop arrives in the US

Acer’s most entry-level gaming laptop made its debut last year everywhere except the United States, but now the Predator Triton 300 is finally joining its older sister, the Triton 500, in North America, as announced during Acer’s Next @ Acer live event on Tuesday 23 June. The new version of the Triton has an updated processor, new options for graphics chip options and a starting price of $ 1,300. That’s not particularly cheap for a setup with an i5-10300H, 16GB of RAM, a GeForce GTX 1650 Ti, and a 256GB SSD, but it’s not out of the ordinary either. International prices have not been disclosed.

The Triton 300 is almost identical to the Triton 500 that we reviewed in late 2019. It is predominantly differentiated by its low-end configuration options and keyboard layout. It comes equipped with a 1080p 240Hz display instead of its older sister’s 300Hz, but 240Hz should be more than enough for 90 percent of gamers looking for solid, motionless images. There is a mini DisplayPort connection if you want to use using G-Sync. I had a little time to play around with the high-end model, which has a GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q but doesn’t use the new Advanced Optimus design.

The Turbo button is ideal for calling overclocking One-Touch GPU and Turbo offers approximately a 10 percent performance improvement for graphics-intensive operations. It also makes it easier to leave the mode overclocking from the GPU when the noise from the fans starts to bother you.

It’s not the prettiest laptop and nothing lights up except the keyboard and logo on the lid, but it feels like a solid model for its class. The Triton 300 will begin shipping to the United States in September.