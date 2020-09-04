According to Vanity Fair, actor Robert Pattinson could be infected with coronavirus

Robert Pattinson tested positive for the coronavirus, causing filming for Batman to halt just days after the superhero drama resumed work at studios outside of London.

Warner Bros. declined to comment on the health of any individual worker, only sharing a statement.

“A member of The Batman production tested positive for Covid-19 and is isolating himself according to established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused ”.

Vanity Fair confirmed through other high-level sources that Pattinson was the individual who fell ill.

Production was previously shut down, along with most other entertainment industry jobs, in March when the quarantine shutdown occurred.

The news has not been confirmed by the actor’s representative.