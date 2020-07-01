Absence of visitors triggered the birth of animals in zoos

The coronavirus may have ruined your sex life, but for some animals, the story is completely different.

The Qalqilya Zoo, located in the West Bank, is experiencing population growth since it closed its doors to visitors. Fifteen babies were born in the two months it was closed by the COVID-19, a figure three times more than usual, Reuters reported.

“The coronavirus spread at the same time that trips to the zoo were expected. They were canceled and therefore the animals began to give birth,” zoo veterinarian Sami Khader told the news agency.

An ostrich had adequate time to hatch her 11 eggs, “because there were no people around her, she was able to build a nest,” Khader explained.

The Reuters agency published the video, in which the adorable creatures are seen, taking their first steps.

The vet is working overtime because a baboon who gave birth was not interested in his baby. “My father had to bring him to our home,” said the vet’s daughter, Hind Khader. “I took care of him and gave him milk,” he explained.

And this is not a unique case. In May, the Royev Ruchey Zoo in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, welcomed a group of babies, including exotic Egyptian chicks, reindeer calves, llama calves, and a weeping capuchin monkey.

“Judging by the increase in babies, the closure has been clearly good for us because there are now so many interesting and beautiful baby animals,” said zoo director Andrei Gorban.

The zoo it reopened in late May when Palestinian officials eased restrictions on COVID-19. Now zoo managers hope the newborns are reason enough to make up for the absence of 200,000 visitors for the coronavirus.