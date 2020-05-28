Aavin Villupuram Recruitment 2020 For Junior Executive at aavinmilk.com:

The Government of Tamil Nadu is releasing the latest Aavin Villupuram Recruitment 2020 at its official website aavinmilk.com. There are various Junior Executive and many more vacancies available on the official portal aavinmilk.com. Interested Aavin Villupuram candidates may apply for their relevant posts.

Aavin Villupuram Recruitment 2020 Name of the Organization The Tamil Nadu Co-Operative Milk Producers Federation Name of the Region Tamil Nadu Posts Name Junior Executive Vacancies No. of Vacancies 15 Posts Application Fees SC/SC(A)/ST: 100 Rupees

OC/MBC/BC: 250 Rupees Job Category Sarkari Naukri Examination date Update soon Work Location Tamil Nadu Pay Scale As Per Various Posts Application Mode Online Starting Date to Apply Online – Last date to Apply Online – Official Website aavinmilk.com

Aavin Villupuram Recruitment Notification 2020:

The Tamil Nadu Co-Operative Milk Producers Federation is announcing this recent Aavin Villupuram Recruitment 2020 notification. Around 15 vacancies for different posts such as Manager, Deputy Manager, Junior Executive are available here.

We are providing important details related to this Aavin Villupuram Recruitment notification. Essential information such as Aavin Villupuram Recruitment Education Criteria, Aavin Villupuram Recruitment Age Limit, Aavin Villupuram Recruitment Application Fees, Application Procedures, Aavin Villupuram Recruitment Selection Procedures, etc. are available below. Interested applicants should read these details first. And then apply through the Aavin Villupuram Recruitment official website portalaavinmilk.com.

Aavin Villupuram Recruitment 2020 Details:

Aavin Villupuram Recruitment 2020 Apply online Name of the Posts No. of Vacancies Manager (Marketing) 01 Deputy Manager (Dairy) 02 Deputy Manager (Dairy Chemist) 01 Executive Office 06 Extension Officer Grade-II 03 Junior Executive (Office) 01 Junior Executive (Typing) 01 Total No. of Vacancies 15 Posts

Aavin Villupuram Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria:

Age Criteria:

Applicants who want to apply, their age should be more than 18 years but less than 30 years. The candidate who comes into the special categories will receive relaxation.

Education Qualification For Posts:

Marking Manager: Candidates should have any Bachelor’s degree certificates of any authorized institute or university and also should have an MBA degree with related subjects from a recognized institute. Deputy Manager: Interested candidates must have completed IDD or NDD OR completed Post Graduation with Dairy Science/Dairying OR B.Tech. In Food Processing/Food Technology/Dairy Technology from recognized institutions. Extension Officer Grade-II : Candidates with Bachelor degrees in any field with cooperative training are required. Junior Executive (Typing) : Candidates with graduation in any field along with Typewriting skills in English and knowledge of Tamil language is also essential. For more post wise education details, visit the official site and get detail from the official notificationsaavinmilk.com.

Application Fees:

Applicants need to pay Thea Alvin Villupuram registration fees to apply for this notification. The amount is different for different Reserved and Unreserved category. Also, candidates should note that some fees are nonrefundable.

For Reserved Categories: SC/SC(A)/ST: 100 Rupees

For Unreserved Categories: OC/MBC/BC: 250 Rupees

Selection Procedures:

Candidates who have applied and wanted to pass all Aavin Villupuram procedures of selection. First, all Aavin Villupuram applicants have to clear the Written Test to get the job and have to be ready for the next test.

The Aavin Villupuram written test is the Main Test. So all Aavin Villupuram applicants need to appear in it. For that, the department will shortly announce essential details for a test like Aavin Villupuram exam syllabus, subjects, Aavin Villupuram exam time-table, admit card, and so on. Then qualified candidates will get a call letter for the next Oral Test.

The oral test will conduct for those candidates who passed the written test. For that department will send call laters shortly and will organize interviews and inform the same.

Aavin Villupuram Recruitment Admit Card 2020 Download:

For the written tests, all candidates must have Admit cards. Admit card is essential because through that applicants will know their name, registration number, roll number, exam date, exam center, time, and many other details related to the exam. Department will release it on the official website before one week of written tests, and candidates have to download Admit Card from the portal.

Aavin Villupuram Recruitment Answer key 2020 Download:

Authority will release the answer key after 2-3 days from written test and applicants can download the answer key. And candidates can get a series vise answer key from the official web portal. Authority will provide separate links to download set wise Answer Key.

From the answer key, candidates can easily check their correct answers. And for that, candidates should be careful and only download the Official Aavil Villupuram Answer Key.

Aavin Villupuram Recruitment Result 2020:

The Government of Tamil Nadu is declaring various posts like Manager, Deputy Manager, Executive Office, etc., and will conduct an exam for that. The official will announce the result on the official website in a few days and candidates can check their results by using roll number, registration number, date of birth on a website.

Payscale:

The department is providing a salary for different jobs, and selected applicant will get salary as par deciding pay scale which is as under :

Manager (Marketing): Rupees 9300- 34800+ 5100/- GP

Deputy Manager (Dairy): Rupees 9300- 34800+ 4400/-GP

Deputy Manager (Dairy Chemist): Rupees 9300- 34800+ 4300/-GP

Executive Office: Rupees 5200- 20200+ 2800/-GP

Extension Officer Grand-II: Rupees 5200- 20200+ 2400/-GP

Junior Executive (Office): Rupees 5200- 20200+ 2400/-GP

Junior Executive (Typing): Rupees 5200- 20200+ 2400/-GP

Important Dates Of Recruitment:

Aavin Villupuram Recruitment Important Dates Aavin Villupuram Recruitment Starting Date – Aavin Villupuram Recruitment Last date – Aavin Villupuram Recruitment Exam Date Will Update Soon Aavin Villupuram Recruitment Result Date Will Update Soon

Address:

General Manager,

Villupuram District Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union Ltd.,

Vazhudhareddy, Kandamanadi (Po),

Villupuram, PIN Code: 605 401.

How to apply & fill up Aavin Villupuram Recruitment Application Form 2020 :

First of all open official site of Aavin Villupuram aavinmilk.com Then click on the Employment Notification option from the Homepage. Search Official notification and click on it. Read all the necessary details carefully. If you are eligible for this Aavin Villupuram notification click on Apply Online link. Fillup application form. After that pay Application Fees. Get Challan or fees receipt. Submit the application form. Get a copy of the application for future reference.

Official Site: www.aavinmilk.com