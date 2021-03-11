A1 Express Tamil Movie Full HD Download Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website Tamilrockers

A1 Express Tamil Movie Full HD Download Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website.

There are so many Tamil movies releases every week and they all are the targets of illegal piracy websites. It is because, in India, most of the piracy websites include mostly Tamil content.

If you visit any piracy website, it will definitely include the movies and web series from the Tamil industry. Most of the content on illegal piracy websites is available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam.

A1 Express Tamil Movie

Even Hollywood movies and web series made available in Tamil and Telugu audio with subtitles. The sports drama movie A1 Express was released on 5th March 2021. The movie A1 Express is becoming a blockbuster movie as it earned 1.5 crores in a single day.

Also, it is now trending. The movie length is 138 minutes, and there are a total of eight songs in the movie A1 Express. The whole album is around 26 minutes.

In the movie A1 Express, the story displays the corruption and nepotism in sports. It is based on that sports drama. If we see the lead roles and supporting cast, then there are so many superstars in the movie A1 Express.

It includes Sundeep Kishan as Sundeep Naidu, Lavanya Tripathi as Lavanya Rao, Murali Sharma as Hockey Coach, Rao Ramesh as Sports Minister, Posani Krishna Murali as Sundeep’s Uncle, Raghu Babu as Raghu, Rahul Ramakrishna as Rahul, Priyadarshi Pulikonda as Darshi, Abhijeet Poondla as Asif Ali, Satya, Sriranjini, Bhupal Raju, Mahesh Vitta, Uppada Parvateesam, and Khayyum.

The mind-blowing movie A1 Express was directed by Dennis Jeevan and Kanukolanu. It was produced by T.G. Vishwa Prasad, Abhishek Agarwal, Sundeep Kishan, and Daya Pannen.

The movie A1 Express is based on Natpe Thunai. There are three lead roles in the movie, and it is performed by Sundeep Kishan, Lavanya Tripathi, and Murli Sharma.

The music in A1 Express was composed by Hiphop Tamizha. There were three production companies in this film A1 Express, including People Media Factory, Abhishek Agarwal Arts, and Venkatadri Talkies.

The cinematography and editing of A1 Express were done by Kavin Raj and Chota K. Prasad, respectively. Now, let’s see the trailer of this fantastic movie A1 Express. You will find it below.

