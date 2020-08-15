A video of the Galaxy Note 20 shows its new software in detail

CNET screenshot



He Galaxy Note 20 will have new features that were leaked on Monday, July 20 thanks to a video from the Jimmy is Promo channel on YouTube.

The video shows some of the new functions that the cell phone will have, especially in photography issues such as the powerful 50x zoom, the histogram in a professional mode and a hitherto unknown option called Scene Describer.

The video is short, barely 1 minute and a few seconds, but it reveals functions that until now were not known to be present in the Note 20, or that had been rumored but are now reaffirmed in the video.

The professional mode will show a histogram to know the different variations of tones in an image and now the professional mode will come to the video with options to record with the different microphones. In addition, a new function called Scene describer will help with accessibility issues so that people with a problem can better understand the scene you are trying to capture. This function would be integrated into Bixby Vision, the artificial intelligence functions.

The video also reveals the presence of Nearby Share, a feature similar to Apple’s AirDrop that makes it easy to send content between nearby and compatible devices. This feature already exists on some Android phones.

The Galaxy Note 20 will arrive in at least two different versions. The phone is will present on August 5 at an event confirmed by Samsung. The presentation will be in digital format, so anyone can follow the launches online.

The Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra from different angles [fotos] To see photos