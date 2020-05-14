NEWS

A Twitter user admits to spreading false rumors regarding two idols attending a bar in Itaewon during the Coronavirus pandemic

May 14, 2020
2 Min Read

A Twitter user has admitted to spreading false rumors about two idols visiting a bar during the Coronavirus pandemic. 

The Twitter user claimed that final month during the late hours of April 25, a prime idol group member ‘A’ and one other prime idol group member ‘B’ frolicked at a bar in Itaewon. After the information made headlines, the Twitter user posted a handwritten apology about spreading false rumors. The apology states that the idol member ‘A’ had no position in the story and that they have been sorry for inflicting hurt due to their false story. 

Representatives of the two artists in query have acknowledged that they have been unable to verify the rumor as a result of it was a “personal matter,” and the Twitter user acknowledged in their apology that they have been “actually sorry in regards to how the rumor unfold. I’ll attempt my finest to put out the fireplace I began. I’m sorry in the direction of the individuals affected by this. I’ll attempt to clarify the writings from the previous. I ask that you just take down any posts in regards to this.” 

Panic regarding an outbreak of Coronavirus began has risen after it has been revealed that a optimistic affected person was current at a homosexual membership in Itaewon. Greater than 100 individuals have been contaminated due to this optimistic affected person.

