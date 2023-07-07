A Small Light Season 2 Release Date, Plot Synopsis, Cast Members, Episodes, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need To Know

A Small Light is an American biographical drama series launched on National Geographic networks on May 1, 2023. As of June 2023, the makers have yet to share the official statement for the renewal of A Small Light Season 2. So we can not presume the exact release date of the second season of A Small Light drama series.



If we talk about the show’s popularity, it has received a good response from the audience and critics. For instance, A Small Light biographical miniseries has received a commendable 8.4/10 rating on the IMDb platform, which is more than enough for any drama series to be released for further seasons.

If you’re fond of biographical drama, then Disney+ has one of the most fantastic dramas for you. You will get all the details about A Small Light Season 2 here. We have also highlighted the possible release dates, cast members, and trailer updates for A Small Light Season 2.

A Small Light Season 2 Release Date

Tony Phelan and Joan Rater are the creators and developers of A Small Light biographical drama series. Currently, only one season has been premiered on May 1, 2023. And the show has received positive responses from viewers and critics.

However, the showrunners have not officially declared the release date for A Small Light Season 2. Not only that, but the makers have yet to confirm the renewal of the A Small Light drama series.

If A Small Light series returns for the second season, it will be released by the end of 2023 or in the first quarter of the following years. So fans have to wait for a while to get official confirmation from the official team members.

A Small Light Season 2 Plot Synopsis – A Brief Story Overview

Tony Phelan and Joan Rater’s one of the iconic creations, ‘A Small Light.’ miniseries, has all the potential to be released for the continuation seasons. It has perfectly balanced all the essential elements of a biographical drama, which is why fans appreciate the efforts of the showrunners.



The overall storyline revolves around Secretary Miep Gies, whose role was played by famous English actress Isobel Dorthy Powley, a.k.a. Bel Powley. The plot of A Small Light Season 1 follows the lead character, Miep Gies, who helps her Jewish senior, Otto Frank (Liev Schreiber), and his family in hiding during World War II.

Apart from the lead charcters, the show has also included characters like Jan Gies (Joe Cole), Anne Frank (Billie Boullet), Tees (Eleanor Tomlinson), Hermann Van Pels (Andy Nyman), and many others.

In a nutshell, A Small Light Season 1 is the complete package of biography, drama, and suspense. Since the show was developed as a miniseries, there is speculation about the show’s renewal. Still, if we look at the audience’s approval, there are some chances that makers will release a second season of A Small Light drama series.

A Small Light Season 2 Cast Members List

The show got the desired results with the featured star cast’s hard work and intense efforts. The makers have successfully featured many talented actors and actresses for A Small Light Season 1.



At the moment, makers have not said a word about the cast members that will return for the second installment of A Small Light drama series. Still, here, we have provided a complete list of A Small Light Season 1 cast members.

Bel Powley as Miep Gies

Amira Casar as Edith Frank

Joe Cole as Jan Gies

Liev Schreiber as Otto Frank

Billie Boullet as Anne Frank

Polly Sakoufaki as Young Margot

Ashley Brooke as Margot Frank

Zoe Ponzo as Young Anne

Laurie Kynaston as Casmir

Eleanor Tomlinson as Tess

Caroline Catz as Auguste Van Pels

Liza Sadovy as Mrs. Stoppelman

Andy Nyman as Hermann Van Pels

Nicholas Burns as Victor Kugler

Rudi Goodman as Peter Van Pels

Sean Hart as Willem Arondeus

Daniel Donskoy as Karl Josef Silberbauer

Noah Taylor as Dr. Friedrich Pfeffer (Fritz)

Sally Messham as Bep Voskuijl

Bill Milner as Tonny Ahlers

Preston Nyman as Kuno Van Der Horst

Ian McElhinney as Johannes Kleiman

Apart from the cast mentioned above, we may also see some new faces in the second season of the A Small Light series. But before that, fans have to wait for the official announcement.

A Small Light Season 2 Episode Titles List

As mentioned above, the creators have not announced the renewal of A Small Light Season 2. Also, the episode titles will be released during the premiere of A Small Light Season 2.



Still, here we have added a complete list of A Small Light Season 1 episode names. It will help you binge-watch all the episodes of the previous A Small Light series season.

A Small Light Season 1 Episode 01 – Pilot

A Small Light Season 1 Episode 02 – Welcome To Switzerland

A Small Light Season 1 Episode 03 – Motherland

A Small Light Season 1 Episode 04 – The Butterfly

A Small Light Season 1 Episode 05 – Scheibfeld

A Small Light Season 1 Episode 06 – Boiling Point

A Small Light Season 1 Episode 07 – What Can Be Saved

A Small Light Season 1 Episode 08 – Legacy

Where Can I Watch A Small Light Season 2?

Tony Phelan and Joan Rater’s recent biographical drama, A Small Light Season 1, has successfully achieved the audience’s approval. Not only that, but the show has also featured many prominent star cast, and the showrunners have worked tirelessly on the screenwriting of the show. Therefore, fans are demanding the second season of the A Small Light series.

Nat Geo’s ‘A Small Light’ Is a Profound Take on a Well-Known Story: TV Review https://t.co/SwixJ78imr — Variety (@Variety) April 29, 2023

If you haven’t watched the A Small Light biographical drama series’s earlier seasons, go to the Disney+ and Hulu platforms. Here you will find all the episodes of A Small Light Season 1.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In A Small Light Season 2?

As far as we know, makers have not announced the official release dates for A Small Light Season 2. Moreover, the number of episodes for any series depends on various factors. It relies on screenwriting, story length, and so on.

However, according to previous records, the makers have released eight episodes in A Small Light Season 1, so we can assume that the makers will also bring eight episodes for A Small Light Season 2.

A Small Light Season 2 Makers Team

We can only conclude this article by mentioning the due credit to the team members who have worked behind the cameras. A Small Light is an American biographical drama series created and developed by famous American screenwriters Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Ben Esler, and William Harper.

National Geographic’s ‘A Small Light’ features a big talent in Bel Powley and breathes new life into a well-known talehttps://t.co/es0GRrveIs — Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) May 14, 2023

Apart from them, Susanna Foge, Avi Nir, and Peter Traugott served as the show’s executive producers. In addition to that, Leslie Hope, Tony Phelan, and Susanna Fogel have worked as the directors of A Small Light Season 1.

A Small Light Season 2 Trailer Release

At the time of writing this article, the show makers have yet to share the official news for A Small Light Season 2. The trailer for the upcoming seasons is also unavailable for the same.

Still, we have added a link for the A Small Light Season 1 trailer. Click on the link mentioned above to watch the trailer of A Small Light Season 1. It will help you to get a brief idea about the show.

Bottom Lines

Finally, we are in the conclusion section. Now you have all the information about the A Small Light Season 2 release date. Since the overall storyline concentrates on a biographical drama and the lead character, Secretary Miep Gies, fans are excited about the second A Small Light series season.

However, fans must wait until the official announcement as the makers have yet to state about the show’s renewal. Therefore, we need to wait for a while. Read our articles regularly to get the latest updates on your favorite shows.