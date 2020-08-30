A scam related to COVID-19 claims to give you money for your bank details

Angela Lang / CNET



The Federal Trade Commission of the United States (FTC) alerted on Tuesday, June 30, that scammers were posing as government authorities to obtain the banking information of the victims.

The scam sent via email claims that people sharing their banking information would get funds from the Global Empowerment Fund of COVID-19.

The FTC says it is a scam and there is no money and no fund. The agency urges those who receive these messages not to respond and to report them to the FTC through this link ftc.gov/complaint. The FTC says it never contacts people by phone, email, text message, or through social media to ask for their financial information or social security number.

“Anyone who does this is a scammer who is doing phishing of your data, “the FTC said in a statement.

The FTC also reiterated that individuals who receive a economic stimulus payment They will get that money from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

Anyone who thinks they gave their bank details to a scammer should head over to IdentityTheft.gov for steps to take to protect themselves. They can also sign up for consumer alerts from the FTC to stay informed of scams.

