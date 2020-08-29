A rollable cell phone from LG would arrive in early 2021: report

He LG V60, LG G8X and other dual-screen cell phones have been the South Korean company’s bid to compete with folding phones, but the company wants to embark on this kind of innovative technology by launching a roll-up phone.
According to the publication The Elec, the company has worked on the so-called “B Project” to launch the first or one of the first roll-up telephones on the market.
Although known as “B Project” at the moment, this has only been the internal name in honor of CEO Kwon Bong-seok, but it would not necessarily be called that when it is launched on the market.
According to the report, the company plans to launch this roll-up phone in early 2021 and production of the first prototype would already begin in Pyeongtaek.
Something surprising is that the screen would not be manufactured by LG Display, a division that has developed roll-up televisions such as the LG Signature OLED RXInstead, the Chinese manufacturer BOE would be in charge of this.
LG’s roll-up TV is beautiful – and very expensive [fotos]
The idea of this roll-up phone is that the user could extend the screen when needed, mainly to enjoy content or have better productivity.
Foldable phones have tried to offer something similar, but they put continual pressure on a crease which can bring long-term problems and makes the screen not totally flat, whereas the crease on a roll-up screen would spread across more area as well. which may offer a better experience if it is stiff enough.
Like all new technology, the price of this rollable LG cell phone could be very high considering that its first rollable TV has a price of US $ 60,000. It remains to be seen how expensive it could be compared to other flexible or folding cell phones, such as the Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Fold.
Lastly, the report also indicates that the company is developing a new flagship phone called Rainbow to launch in the first half of 2021.