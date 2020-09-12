A Quiet Place 2 is delayed due to the coronavirus crisis

A Quiet Place 2 It will not be released on March 20 as planned, due to the crisis of the coronavirus.

The film’s own writer and director, John Krasinski, confirmed the news and explained the reasons why the premiere of the film starring his wife, Emily Blunt, has been suspended.

“One of the things that I am most proud of is that people have said that our movie is one that everyone should see together. Well, due to the changing circumstances of what is happening in the world around us, it is now clear that it is not the right time to do that, “Krasinski wrote on his Instagram account.

“We can’t wait for you to see this movie, but I’m going to wait to release it when we can all see it together! So that goes for our group date, see you soon,” Krasinski wrote, though he did not give a specific release date.

A Quiet Place 2 it had already been presented to the press and had generated very good comments. It would premiere first in the UK and Australia on March 18 before hitting the charts in the United States.

The film tells the story of a family that faces aliens with a highly developed sense of hearing. Staying quiet is the best strategy to survive, in the middle of a post-apocalyptic world. However, the presence of a newborn and a deaf girl (who, therefore, is not fully aware of the noise), makes the task difficult.

On March 11, the World Health Organization reported the presence of COVID-19 in 114 countries, for which it was officially declared a pandemic. The coronavirus, which was detected in central China’s Wuhan city, has infected more than 120,000 people and caused more than 4,300 deaths worldwide.