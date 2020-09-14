A Quiet Place 2: First Reactions Suggest Better Than First

Don’t make noise or you will die. That is the simple premise of A Quiet Place, a movie that cost $ 17 million and grossed more than $ 340 million worldwide. Now, its sequel looks like it will do a lot more.

Despite the fact that the film will be released in the United States on March 20, Paramount has already presented A Quiet Place 2 some lucky ones, especially critics, and the reactions invite optimism. Writer Mike Ryan noted: “A Quiet Place Part II it’s “Tension: The Movie.” Now my stomach hurts because of how tight this tape is. “

A QUIET PLACE PART II is “Tension: The Movie.” I have a stomach ache now from how tense this movie is. (Also, this turned out to be a surprisingly great Cillian Murphy movie.) — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) March 6, 2020

“The use of sound in #AQuietPlace Part 2 is still vital. In what could easily have been a retread, @johnkrasinsky finds incredibly creative ways to prevent the film’s niche from becoming obsolete. The entire cast is fantastic and fascinating to top to bottom. @quietplacemovie, “said Chris Killian, who writes for @comicbook and @ComicBookNOW

Further it was Steven Weintebraun, editor of Collider, who already wants a third part: “#AQuietPlacePartII is a great sequel that expands the world. It had me on the edge of my seat all the time. The movie lasts an hour and 45 minutes and when finished wanted more. Is it too early to talk about # AQuietPlace3? “

Sean O’Connell, editor of @CinemaBlend, compared director John Krasinski to Steve Spielberg: “How does @johnkrasinski already have Spielberg skills? #AQuietPlace 2 is fantastic and deserves to be a MASSIVE hit. Find exciting ways to further explore this terrifying environment, and it’s bigger, but TIGHT AS HELL “.

The funny thing is that Krasinski, writer and director of the feature film, did not want a continuation, but understood that it was inevitable. On The Ringer podcast, the filmmaker explained why he changed his mind: “I’m a realist. I’ve always liked the idea of ​​seeing everything from other people’s perspective, and I totally understand it. When you’re a studio and you have a hit like that one, you want another. [Una secuela] It wasn’t our intention or the studio’s, but I understand why. “

Krasinski, known for playing Jim Halpert inThe Office, she told The Ringer that she agreed to give Paramount an idea for other directors to work with her, however, the offshoot was transformed into a script: “I had this little idea and my producer, once again, was very smart and said : ‘Will you write it down so you can give it to these filmmakers who are coming?’ And I said, ‘yeah.’ And then after about three weeks, she said, ‘Why don’t you just write this and then we get another director?’ and of course with her speech Jedi he tricked me into signing the sequel. “

What is the sequel about?

A Quiet Place tells the story of a family that hides from murderous creatures, with a highly developed sense of hearing. Staying quiet is the best strategy to survive, but the presence of a newborn and a deaf daughter (who, therefore, is not fully aware of the noise) makes the task difficult.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Krasinski and Blunt gave new information on the plot. According to the actress, one of the main themes of the sequel is: “How far would you go to reach out to your neighbor? I think it’s very nice to talk about that fractured sense of community, which we are probably feeling on a global scale now. “.

In that sense, the second part introduces two new characters, played by two proven actors: Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders) y Djimon Hounsou (Blood Diamond). They are survivors who have very different interests.

Murphy represents “survival in its purest form, which is really very dark,” according to Krasinski. “You don’t know what will happen when she meets the family, which now includes Evelyn, who was born the night Lee died.”

On Hounsou, the director explained, “He’s doing a little better,” in reference to how Murphy is doing in living with the leads. “His character found a way to live something similar to our family, and you have to find out why he could do this,” he adds.

Krasinski told the Deadline portal in 2018: “The idea is quite simple. I am writing it, I do not have it detailed yet, but the thought that arose in me, which is what really excites me, is that most of the sequels are about the return of a hero or a villain. You take this character that people loved, you bring him back and you have to create this whole new world around them. That’s where they fail. “

“We have that same scenario. We have the world, but you can throw at whoever you want and everyone will feel connected. The reason I decided to go back, in the end, is that this world is too rich and it is so much fun to explore. There are so many. different things to see now. Everyone in this world is experiencing it, so I’m curious to see what it looks like from another perspective, “said the director.

Blunt, who is Krasinski’s wife in real life, gave other clues to the entertainment magazine Entertainment Weekly (EW) in November of last year: “Somehow, the idea of ​​seeing who these people were before all this happened. It would be interesting, but I’m not really sure because I think that actually now is the next chapter and what will happen next. I think people are very interested in this family … I think it’s such an open book right now, and certainly for John, who is looking at things with lasers as we speak. “

Millicent Simmonds, who plays the Abbott’s eldest daughter, also spoke to EW and presented three points of view to retake the film: “One would be looking back, how did the aliens arise? The other involves a different family that deal with the same problems as the Abbotts. The third idea would be the future: how is the world after, once the children are older? Or what about the aliens or how do we improve or solve that problem? “

“I think we will also have a few answers about where and how all this happened,” revealed one of the signings for the sequel, Brian Tyree Henry in statements to the Observer newspaper. in June 2019. “I think people want to know that, but you’re also going to see another perspective … More about the people who survived this in the next one,” he added.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Murphy would play an individual very interested in being part of the family that survived in the first installment.

Characters

For now, the new characters on Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta), Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders) y Djimon Hounsou (Blood Diamond), although their roles are unclear.

Without the presence of the father of the family, the original cast of A Quiet Place:

Emily Blunt (Evelyn Abbott). She is a doctor, wife to Lee Abbott, and mother to Regan, Marcus, and Beau.

(Evelyn Abbott). She is a doctor, wife to Lee Abbott, and mother to Regan, Marcus, and Beau. John Krasinski (Lee Abbott). He is the husband of Dr. Abbott, father of Regan, Marcus and Beau.

(Lee Abbott). He is the husband of Dr. Abbott, father of Regan, Marcus and Beau. Millicent Simmonds (Regan Abbott). She is the deaf daughter of Lee and Evelyn, and the older sister of Marcus and Beau.

(Regan Abbott). She is the deaf daughter of Lee and Evelyn, and the older sister of Marcus and Beau. Noah Skirt (Marcus Abbott). He is the son of Lee and Evelyn, and the brother of Regan and Beau.

(Marcus Abbott). He is the son of Lee and Evelyn, and the brother of Regan and Beau. Cade Woodward (Beau Abbott). He is the youngest son of Lee and Evelyn, the youngest of the Abott siblings.

Now, on October 20, during his 40th birthday, Krasinski used a ruse to draw attention to a charity he supports. His tweet was addressed to actor Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy).

“Taking advantage of the fact that he was celebrating his birthday, he made a wish list and among them wrote this:” Hey @prattprattprattpratt Do you remember you were a fan of A Quiet Place? I will literally get you digitally into #Part II if you make a donation! #JKbday. “, Says the message of the social network.

The message received an immediate response: “First…. Happy Birthday! Second, I am going to donate @familyreach for your birthday. Everyone who reads this should analyze it and donate if possible. And finally… You don’t have to put me on “A Quiet Place II“. Except… okay! Yes! Please do it!”

Although filming has already ended, it would not be impossible that, thanks to the advancements of special effects, a cameo by Pratt. In any case, we will have to see the movie to confirm it.

First of all… Happy Birthday! Secondly, I’m donating to @familyreach for your birthday. Everyone reading this should check it out and donate if you please. And finally… You don’t have to put me in A Quiet Place II. Except, okay! Yes! Please do it! https://t.co/cNx9cgNGi5 — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) October 20, 2019

Release date

Krasinski shared a photo on September 25 with his wife – on tape and in real life – Emily Blunt, where we see the Abbott couple cross the famous bridge from the first film.

“Well … with this we finished (A quiet place) Part 2. See you in March 2020! “, The director wrote in the message, thus confirming the advancement of the premiere date.

Filming on the film began in July 2019 and the theatrical debut was planned for May 15, 2020. However, Deadline was the first to claim that Paramount had changed the arrival date, to 19 March in the United Kingdom and Australia and a day later in the United States.

Trailer and images

On January 1, 2020, the trailer for A Quiet Place 2, probably the sequel that most excited audiences this year. And the images corroborate that it could be the first big box office bomb of the season.

What we can infer from this advance is that there will be explanations for the alien invasion – or at least the beginning of the attacks of these critters, who look like Demogorgon. On the other hand, fans of Peaky Blinders and 28 days, they can feast with the presence of Cillian Murphy.

The big doubt or question that the official trailer leaves is whether the people who appear in the film are good or bad. The script probably revolves around that idea: to show that there are enemies stronger than the aliens themselves.

Earlier, on December 18, the first poster and an official teaser for the film were released. It is an image of three people, which we intuit are Evelyn and her two children who survived plus a baby.

Is that baby the one you gave birth to in the bathtub while hiding from monsters, in part one? If yes, then there is no time jump in the sequel, instead the second part picks up exactly where the original movie ended.

In the teaser, however, although not much of the plot is revealed, we see Evelyn accompanied by the two grown children, Marcus and Regan, trying not to make noise. It is sensed that they are looking for something, as the mother asks (only with glances), if they are on the right path. Both children answer yes.

What do they seek? A new home? A place to stock up? A place where there are more humans? In addition, due to the extreme care in the path that they travel, it is understood that some beasts or enemies could be found.

You can see it below:

Editor’s note: This article was updated on March 6 to include people’s reactions.



