A Private Affair Season 2 Release Date, Storyline, Cast Members, Trailer Release, And Everything We Know So Far
A well-written and executed storyline with jaw-dropping suspense and mysteries is becoming fans’ favorite lately. Therefore, the Spanish thriller drama, A Private Affair Season 1, has received a good response from the audience and reviewers. Will there be a second season for A Private Affair sereis? Let’s find out in this article.
But before that, let’s look at the show’s popularity. A Private Affair Season 1 premiered on Amazon Prime Video on September 23, 2022. And the show has received 6.5/10 ratings on the IMDb platform.
Here, we have provided all the latest information you need about the forthcoming season of A Private Affair. In this article, we have added the release date, storyline, cast members’ list, and trailer updates for A Private Affair Season 2.
A Private Affair Season 2 Release Date
A Private Affair Season 1 is a Spanish period drama series created by Ramon Campos, Gema R. Neira, and Teresa Fernandez Valdes. The show makers released only one season for the A Private Affair mystery drama series, and fans are making guesses about the renewal of A Private Affair Season 2.
Last year, on September 23, 2022, the showrunners dropped the first season of A Private Affair drama series on Amazon Prime Video, and now it’s been more than six months since they have not announced the official release date for the A Private Affair Season 2.
So, for now, fans must wait a year or so to watch the second season of the A Private Affair series. However, if there is any update related to the A Private Affair Season 2 release date, we will update it here.
A Private Affair Season 2 Storyline – Spoilers Ahead
Un asunto privado is the Spanish name for A Private Affair drama sereis. The show is a complete set of chills-giving thrillers, period dramas, and twisted mysteries.
The plot of A Private Affair Season 1 revolves around the lead character, Marina Quiroga (Aura Garrido), the sister of Artugo Quiroga, a police commissioner. Due to a lack of opportunities and prevailing misbehavior in the police department, Marina decided to solve a murder mystery and jumped into the investigation on her own.
As the story progresses, we are introduced to many characters. A Private Affair Season 1 has included Hector Huo (Jean Reno), Andres (Alex Gracia), Ramirez (Tito Valverde), and many others.
Apart from the murder mystery and suspense, A Private Affair Season 1 combines a light-hearted comedy-drama. One by one, our lead character, Marina Quiroga, whose sole purpose is to solve a murder mystery, begins her journey of hunting down the criminal.
In a nutshell, A Private Affair Season 1 has all the potential to be released for the second season. As the makers have yet to release the official release date for A Private Affair Season 2, we can not predict the exact storyline.
However, the show makers will likely release the second run of the A Private Affair series with a perfect combination of thriller and comedy drama. For now, fans have to wait for the final release date for A Private Affair Season 2.
A Private Affair Season 2 Cast Members List
Here we have added a complete list of cast members who may return for A Private Affair Season 2.
- Aura Garrido as Marina
- Alex García as Andres
- Angela Molina as Dona Asuncion
- Jean Reno as Hector
- Gorka Otxoa as Pablo
- Pablo Molinero as Arturo
- Andres Velencoso
- Tito Valverde as Ramírez
- Adrian Rios
- Sara Sanz
- Nerea Portela
- Tono Casais
- Carlos Villarino
A Private Affair Season 2 Episode Title List
Unfortunately, no official information about A Private Affair Season 2 has been delivered publicly. Not only that, but the makers have yet to disclose the episode titles for the upcoming season of A Private Affair Series.
- A Private Affair Season 1 Episode 01 – Fleur de lis
- A Private Affair Season 1 Episode 02 – Bella Lolita
- A Private Affair Season 1 Episode 03 – The Blue House
- A Private Affair Season 1 Episode 04 – The Last Train
- A Private Affair Season 1 Episode 05 – The Last Girl
- A Private Affair Season 1 Episode 06 – The Demon of Vengeance
- A Private Affair Season 1 Episode 07 – Family Secrets
- A Private Affair Season 1 Episode 08 – Baile de Mascaras
Where To Watch A Private Affair Season 2?
Regarding top-notch mystery-thrill dramas, Spanish holds a firm grip over such storylines, leaving the audience speechless. A Private Affair Season 2 is a Spanish period drama featuring many talented star casts. The show has received a good response from the audience and critics.
Aquí el trailer de “Un Asunto privado” @PrimeVideoES @BambuProdu #unasuntoprivado #loveVFX pic.twitter.com/by7Y5dBQoO
— Twin Pines VFX (@twinpinesVFX) August 30, 2022
You can stream all the episodes of A Private Affair Season 1 on Amazon Prime Video if you haven’t already watched them. Further ahead, if there is a second season for the A Private Affair series, it will air on the same platform.
How Many Episodes Will Be There In A Private Affair Season 2?
As discussed above, the show makers have not announced the official release date for A Private Affair Season 2. Therefore, we can not predict the exact number of episodes for A Private Affair Season 2.
Still, looking at the previous release, we can observe that A Private Affair Season 1 premiered with eight episodes. So we can assume that A Private Affair Season 2 will also release with eight or more episodes.
A Private Affair Season 2 Makers Team
A Private Affair Season 1 is a Spanish thriller-mystery drama series. Here, Teresa Fernandez- Valdes, Gema R. Neira, and Valdes worked as the creators and executive producers of A Private Affair Season 1.
continuamos con Un asunto privado con @garrido_aura y Jean Reno!!! ya la conocíamos, pero cada vez sabemos más cosas: un thriller ambientado en la Galicia de los años 40 y con estos dos protas, a mi lista de series del año fijo pic.twitter.com/0NXKHYYu8l
— Prime Video España (@PrimeVideoES) January 12, 2022
In addition to that, David Pinillos, Daniel Aranyo, and Maria Ripoll were also included in the directors’ team for the first season of the A Private Affair drama series.
The makers of A Private Affair Season 1 have served one of the best mystery drama series, but people need time to understand the turns and twists the show is bringing for us.
A Private Affair Season 2 Trailer Release
The show makers have not announced the official release date for A Private Affair Season 2. Besides, makers haven’t shared the official trailer for the second season.
Still, we have added a trailer link for A Private Affair Season 1. So if you haven’t watched the first season yet, click on the link above to watch the official trailer of A Private Affair Season 1. Above mentioned trailer of A Private Affair, Season 1, will give you a general idea about the show.
Final Thoughts
Since the show makers have ended A Private Affair Season 1 on a good note, many fans wonder whether the show will be renewed for a second season. To answer the query, we can see that it’s been over six months, and still, makers need to initiate the process for A Private Affair Season 2.
There could be various reasons for the delays, but the most common we can figure out is a writer’s strike. Due to protests and strikes, we may see the second season of A Private Affair Series by the end of 2024 or early 2025. A well-executed and delivered show deserves a second season. Stay tuned to our website to get updated with all the latest updates.
