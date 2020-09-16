A powerful new Surface Go 2 leaks in benchmarks

CNET



Microsoft is preparing a new Surface Go that would launch this year and would be more powerful than the current one.

Performance tests leaked on Monday, March 2, reveal information about the technical specifications of the Surface Go 2. The leak was revealed on Windows Latest, a Microsoft site specializing in topics. The Surface Go 2 is one of Microsoft’s computers expected for this spring.

According to the information, the Surface Go 2 would have an Intel Core m3-8100Y processor; There would be two variants, one with WiFi and one with LTE, and both versions would feature 8GB of RAM and 128GB of solid state storage (SSD).

The new m3 processor will replace the Pentium Gold 4415Y present in the Surface Go launched in 2018. However, the Windows Latest site expects Microsoft to place a new Pentium Gold processor for a cheaper version of the Surface Go 2.

The report does not mention anything about the price, but expects it to be similar to the $ 399 that the Go base costs. Microsoft has not commented on the launch of a new laptop, but rumors point to an event in the spring of this year.

Microsoft would hold a event to announce the Surface Go 2 and also the Surface Book 3. At that event the company could reveal more details about its new flexible products, the Surface Duo y Surface Neo.