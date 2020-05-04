A Pink wins #1 on this week’s ‘Inkigayo’ + Performances from GWSN, CRAVITY, GOT7, and NCT Dream!

SBS‘s ‘Inkigayo‘ aired its newest episode with energetic and enjoyable performances from your favourite idols!
On at the moment’s episode, GWSN made a comeback with “Bazooka!,” NCT Dream returned with “Ridin,” and Oh My Lady got here again with “Nonstop.”
As for the winner, the nominees had been A Pink‘s “Dumhdurum,” GOT7‘s “Not By The Moon,” and Paul Kim‘s “However I am going to Miss You.” In the long run, A Pink gained with their single “Dumhdurum,” making it their second consecutive win on this system.
Different performers had been GOT7, MAMAMOO‘s Photo voltaic, cignature, (G)I-DLE, April, H&D, MCND, IMFACT, Kanto, and CRAVITY.
Try choose full cams of this week’s performances under!
COMEBACK: GWSN
==
COMEBACK: NCT Dream
==
COMEBACK: Oh My God
==
CRAVITY
==
April
==
GOT7
