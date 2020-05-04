A Pink wins #1 on this week’s ‘Inkigayo’ + Performances from GWSN, CRAVITY, GOT7, and NCT Dream!

SBS‘s ‘Inkigayo‘ aired its newest episode with energetic and enjoyable performances from your favourite idols!

On at the moment’s episode, GWSN made a comeback with “Bazooka!,” NCT Dream returned with “Ridin,” and Oh My Lady got here again with “Nonstop.”

As for the winner, the nominees had been A Pink‘s “Dumhdurum,” GOT7‘s “Not By The Moon,” and Paul Kim‘s “However I am going to Miss You.” In the long run, A Pink gained with their single “Dumhdurum,” making it their second consecutive win on this system.

Different performers had been GOT7, MAMAMOO‘s Photo voltaic, cignature, (G)I-DLE, April, H&D, MCND, IMFACT, Kanto, and CRAVITY.

Try choose full cams of this week’s performances under!

COMEBACK: GWSN

COMEBACK: NCT Dream

COMEBACK: Oh My God

CRAVITY

April

GOT7