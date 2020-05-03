A Pink win #1 + Performances on May 2nd ‘Show! Music Core’!

MBC‘s ‘Present! Music Core’ is again for its weekly present that includes performances by your favourite artists!

On immediately’s episode, Second Aunt KimDaVi debuted with “Gimme Gimme“, NCT Dream got here again with “Ridin“, Oh My Lady returned with “Nonstop“, GWSN made a comeback with “Bazooka!“, Legit Goons got here again with “Occasion & Bullshit“, and Kim Ho Joong returned with “I Love You Extra Than Me“.

As for the nominees, A Pink, Paul Kim, and MC the MAX have been up for the win, nevertheless it was A Pink‘s “Dumhdurum” that took the trophy. Congratulations to A Pink!

Different performers included GOT7, (G)I-DLE, Photo voltaic, April, H&D, CRAVITY, Kanto, cignature, and TOO.

Try the performances beneath!

WINNER:

DEBUT: Second Aunt KimDaVi

COMEBACK: NCT Dream

COMEBACK: Oh My Lady

COMEBACK: GWSN

COMEBACK: Legit Goons

COMEBACK: Kim Ho Joong

GOT7

(G)I-DLE

Photo voltaic

April

H&D

CRAVITY

Kanto

cignature

TOO

