A new Star Wars project would come with director JDDillard: report

Lucasfilm Ltd.



A new Star Wars project is in development by the film’s director Sleight (2017), JD Dillard, and by one of the writers of the series Luke Cage, Matt Owens, according to a note published on Friday, February 21, 2020 by The Hollywood Reporter.

Dillard’s Star Wars project would be unrelated to another movie in the saga previously proposed by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, nor with him director Rian Johnson’s project, According to the report.

Details of the plot, characters, cast and place where it takes place are still being kept secret, and there is no official comment on whether the Star Wars project will be a movie or a series for the platform of streaming Disney Plus.

Until details of the new Star Wars project are officially announced, fans can get their fix of Star Wars with the new season of The Clone Warsas well as upcoming spinoffs based on Obi-Wan Kenobi con Ewan McGregor and the series inspired by Rogue One, which incorporates the character of Cassian Andor, played by Diego Luna.

Disney and Marvel did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

