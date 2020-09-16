A new Simpsons short to premiere with Onward in theaters

Fox Animation Studios/Walt Disney Studios



Together and also scrambled. This explains that for the first time an animated short film from the Fox studio will be shown in theaters before a Pixar film. This is the new short by The Simpsons, which can only be seen in theaters before the functions of Onward, the film that opens on March 6.

The own Instagram account of The Simpsons made the announcement on Friday, February 28, showing the first image of the short film, whose title is Playdate with Destiny and stars Maggie, the youngest member of the popular Fox television family.

Until now – with the exception of the short film Olaf’s Frozen Adventures, from Disney Animation, shown before the film Coco in 2017 -, all the feature films of the Pixar animation studio were screened in cinemas preceded by a short made by the studio itself. Disney acquired Fox in March 2019, so putting a Fox short before a Pixar film looks like a cross-promotion and corporate synergy strategy.

In the publication of The Simpsons Maggie, who never talks and always walks around with her baby pacifier in her mouth, is shown on Instagram, on what looks like the terrace of a house or cafe on the Mediterranean coast, watching a sunset.

Onward Pixar opens March 6 in theaters.

