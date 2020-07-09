A new Galaxy Watch is already on the way

Angela Lang / CNET



Samsung registered a new smart watch with Chinese agencies, suggesting that the gadget is about to be announced.

The Galaxy Watch, as it has been called so far, was registered in two versions, SM-R840 and SM-R850, and received the Compulsory Certification of China, according to SamMobile. This registration, the site says, is necessary for imported products to be sold in China.

These types of records are usually presented when the product launch is weeks or a few months away. SamMobile believes that this smartwatch will be announced in August alongside the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Fold 2, therefore it would have already been registered.

SamMobile, a fairly reliable site, ensures that this new watch will be the first by Samsung to be made of titanium. Also, the watch would have 8GB of internal storage, the site says. It is very likely that the watch offers WiFi and LTE connectivity, so Samsung would have registered two variants.

Samsung has yet to confirm an event for August, but the South Korean company has grown accustomed to holding its Unpacked event in that month. For this occasion, the event would have a turn due to the coronavirus and, like other events, Samsung’s Unpacked would be done entirely online.

