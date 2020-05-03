A malicious commenter shares experience being sued by SM Entertainment

A Twitter consumer shared his experience being sued for tweeting malicious tweets about an artist beneath SM Entertainment.

On Could 2, the nameless consumer began off with “I am writing to Na Jae Min’s antis who’re hiding behind the anonymity on Twitter. SM is de facto good at suing some of these accounts. I can say this with confidence from my experience. The corporate sued me over tweets from 2017 and 18 with out a settlement. ”

He continued, “So I by no means actually issued an apology, which in flip made followers unaware of SM taking authorized actions in opposition to malicious commenters. It took me 9 months to obtain a press release. They first name you to let you already know. Twitter may be very cooperative in these circumstances as a way to’t sue an nameless Twitter consumer is certainly false info. The explanation I am sharing my experience is to warn off younger customers from making the identical mistake that I did. I used to be in highschool when SM sued me. I believed I used to be simply stating my opinions primarily based on stable details once I wrote these tweets. I needed to undergo a residing hell. Now that I notice 95% of the tweets I wrote have been primarily based on false info, I am deeply regretting my act and am now seeing a psychiatrist. I do know the artist was damage extra and I perceive your resentment in direction of me. However I simply wished to share my experience to warn others.”

