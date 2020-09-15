A hologram of Whitney Houston to star in several shows in Las Vegas

Courtesy of WhitneyVegas.com



Whitney Houston will sing in Las Vegas again, recreated as a hologram. The concerts of the artist, who died in 2012, have already been announced on the Flamingo Showroom website.

“A Night With Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Tour” is the show that fans of the artist will be able to enjoy starting April 14. As published on March 3 by Las Vegas Review-Jornal, Gary Houston (the singer’s brother) and Pat Houston are in charge of this project, which began its journey in Europe on February 25 in Sheffield, a British city in the county of South Yorkshire.

For many years an attempt was made to recreate a show with Houston through holograms. In 2016, Christina Aguilera tried to sing next to an image of the artist in the program The voice, but the performance was canceled because the image had no quality.

The hologram, accompanied by singers, dancers and a five-member band (including Gary Houston himself), performs well-known songs such as “I Have Nothing”, “Higher Love”, “How Will I Know”, “Greatest Love of All “,” I Will Always Love You “and” I Wanna Dance With Somebody “.

“The show represents the first large-scale hologram production in Las Vegas,” the newspaper said. Below we can see a video of how the presentations with this technology are.

Hologram technology has already been used with other deceased singers, as in the show “Michael Jackson One “, which was held at the Mandalay Bay hotel.

The show will be held every night, except Mondays, with prices ranging from US $ 39 and up. It is planned that they begin on April 14 until 24 of that month.