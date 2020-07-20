A Demolition Man sequel is on the way

Sylvester Stallone, who already removed from retirement Rambo and Rocky, would be about to return to the screen to another iconic character: the policeman John Spartan, from the movie Demolition Man (1993).

This May 4, in a question and answer session on Instagram, Stallone confirmed that he is working on a sequel to Demolition Man, which will be produced by Warner Brothers. “I believe that [está] arriving. We are working on that now with Warner Brothers, and it looks fantastic. So that should come out. That is going to happen, “says the actor in a meeting with his followers. You can review the statements in the following video, from the 5th minute and 46 seconds:

On the original tape of Demolition ManSpartan is a civil servant who, for the wrong reasons, was put in a cryogenic prison and many years later he is awakened from his sleep to arrest the unbalanced criminal Simon Phoenix (Wesley Snipes). This was the first film in which Sandra Bullock had a leading role, as Lenina Huxley, Stallone’s partner.

Coincidentally, with the arrival of the pandemic of coronavirus, the film has been successful because the plot locates the action in Los Angeles, in 2032, where physical contact is avoided to avoid viruses, social distancing is recommended and sex is virtual.

The film, directed by Marco Brambilla (Dinotopia), had a successful box office for 1993: $ 159 million worldwide. So it is strange that the project of a continuation has not been taken up before. The legal fights between the actor and the studio are likely to have something to do with this situation. Stallone sued Warner Brothers in 2017, alleging that it had received no profit from Demolition Man, The Specialist, Cobra and Tango and Cash. However, the case was settled in 2019, and it appears that gave the green light for the appearance of Demolition Man 2.

No details of the cast or release date were given, but we leave you the trailer for the original movie, so you can remember it: