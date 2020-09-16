A Corona beer? No thanks, many Americans say

Screenshot: Laura Martínez / CNET



Just a month ago, Google warned about a significant increase in searches of the Internet under the terms “corona beer virus”, “beer virus” and “beer coronavirus“According to the Google report from the end of January, those searches skyrocketed as of January 20 in states like Nevada, Arizona and Connecticut.

Well now it seems that the fear of drinking Corona beer has spread nationally. According to a recent survey by the public relations agency 5WPR, 38 percent of Americans say they avoid drinking Corona beer at all costs, apparently for fear of contagion from the moral virus that has spread rapidly around the world. Not only that. The survey also revealed that 14 percent would not order a Corona beer in public and another 16 percent were frankly confused about whether there was a relationship – or not – between Corona beer and the coronavirus.



La encuesta de 5WPR se hizo con una muestra de 737 bebedores de cerveza en Estados Unidos.

“No hay duda de que la cerveza Corona está sufriendo debido al coronavirus. ¿Te imaginas entrar a un bar y decir “Oye, me das una Corona?” o “Pásame una Corona”, dijo Ronn Torossian, fundador y presidente ejecutivo de 5WPR en un comunicado.

Al viernes 28 de febrero, el número de personas infectadas en todo el mundo ya casi alcanzaba los 84,000 y ese mismo día, las autoridades mexicanas confirmaron que el coronavirus había llegado a México, desatando las dudas de muchos mexicanos en su gobierno, pero también un aluvión de memes.

En Twitter, “38% of Americans” se convirtió en tendencia mundial y dejó divertidas reacciones como las siguientes:

