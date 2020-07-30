A concept imagines the PlayStation 5 with a design similar to the DualSense

Let’s Go Digital



Sony has not revealed the final design of the PlayStation 5, but following the words of the Japanese firm, the command DualSense gives us an idea of ​​what to expect.

Building on control of the PS5, designer Giuseppe, also known as Snoreyn, and in collaboration with the trusted site Let’s Go Digital, came up with a concept of what the next Sony console would look like with a design influenced entirely by what was seen with the already DualSense control officer.

The console, imagined by the designer, would have a light color although a little more opaque than the DualSense, but would keep the blue light in some lateral lines. The console, according to the concept, would look like a modem or a spaceship. Viewed from the side, the console would have a game CD input, two traditional USB ports, and would follow in the footsteps of the PS4 that can be used both lying down and standing still.

As a personal note, looking at the design of the PS5 in this concept, I must say that the Xbox Series X I find it a more visually appealing console. I hope Sony opts for a more exotic and alien design that goes hand in hand with the very different lines between the PS5’s DualSense control and the PS4’s DualShock 4.

Sony has not said when it will show the world the PS5, but the company has been slowly revealing features of its console and the DualSense controller. Sony expects to launch the PS5 later this year, if the COVID-19 allows it. Microsoft has the same plans for the Xbox Series X.

