A child teaches us how you should act if a giant bear chases you

What could be a terrifying video for many, became an example of coexistence between bears and humans.

On May 26, a video recorded in Trentino, Italy, starring a boy and a large brown bear, went viral. The images show how the little boy, following the instructions of his father, descends from a mountain without haste and without making noise. The animal comes to stand on two legs, apparently for better vision, but then loses interest.

According to the newspaper La voce del Trentino, the Caliari family made a Sunday walk in Malga Nuova, in the municipality of Sporminore, 2,000 meters above sea level. Alessandro’s father was recording the images of the walk when he noticed the animal. Then he began to spin instructions, asking the boy to keep walking slowly so as not to scare the bear.

At the time of writing this note, the video posted on Twitter, which you can see below, exceeds 400,000 views and 1,600 likes.

The impact of the recording was such that the conservation organization World Wild Fund for Nature (WWF), referred to it as an example of living with bears, especially in an area where these animals have been seen frequently.

In a statement, published in La voce del Trentino, WWF says: “This is why WWF has been working for years to help raise awareness and acceptance of the bear by local communities. For the past two years in “In the Trentino area, three electrifiers have been donated for the installation of electrified fences, useful to protect livestock from bear incursions (without damaging the plantigrade)”.

In fact, to promote coexistence with bears, according to WWF, the European Commission decided to finance the “ARCPROM” project within the LIFE program, which involves Greece (where a significant population of these animals survives) and Italy. In addition, tablecloths are being distributed, for picnics, with detailed information on what to do if you find a bear.

The presence of bears in Italy is so frequent that a day after the video of Alessandro and his family went viral, in the town of San Lorenzo in Banale (province of Trento, region of Trentino), two farmers recorded a video , with another of these animals as the protagonist.

“The bear looked at them a little puzzled, but not scared after being a tightrope walker on the retaining wall. The meeting lasted a few minutes, and in the end it was the bear who chose to leave, returning to the garden to find something to put under his teeth “summarizes the text of La voce de Trentino.